Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $141.17

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $13,563,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $152.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

