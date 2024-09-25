Financial Contrast: Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nissan Motor and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lucid Group 1 8 0 0 1.89

Valuation & Earnings

Lucid Group has a consensus price target of $3.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

This table compares Nissan Motor and Lucid Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $87.87 billion 0.13 $2.94 billion $1.53 3.68 Lucid Group $668.29 million 12.29 -$2.83 billion ($1.27) -2.80

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 2.78% 6.52% 2.16% Lucid Group -390.39% -55.35% -28.83%

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.