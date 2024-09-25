Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWO. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.