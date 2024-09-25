EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENS

EnerSys Trading Up 1.0 %

EnerSys stock opened at $100.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 141.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.