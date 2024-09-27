Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 249.0% in September

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 249.0% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 171,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,573. The company has a market cap of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.