Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 449.4% in September

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 449.4% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
Shares of HUMRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 840,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,527. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
About Hummingbird Resources
