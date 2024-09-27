Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 449.4% in September

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 449.4% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of HUMRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 840,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,527. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

