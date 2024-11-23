Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.67. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $382.66 and a 52 week high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.