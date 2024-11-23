WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:SHAG)

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:SHAG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,728 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (SHAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities with maturities of less than five years. The index consists of 13 subcomponents weighted for yield-to-worst.

