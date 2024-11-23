Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,510 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $11,678,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.1% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 55,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 16.6% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 601,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $90.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

