Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) vs. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Head-To-Head Survey

Alarum Technologies and Manhattan Associates are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarum Technologies 12.70% 54.68% 35.55% Manhattan Associates 21.38% 84.55% 32.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alarum Technologies and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarum Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Manhattan Associates 0 3 6 0 2.67

Alarum Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $286.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Manhattan Associates”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarum Technologies $26.52 million 3.94 -$5.53 million $0.78 19.49 Manhattan Associates $928.72 million 18.44 $176.57 million $3.52 79.66

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Alarum Technologies. Alarum Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Alarum Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

