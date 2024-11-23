Stonebrook Private Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 257.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.