CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,869 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,617,000 after acquiring an additional 700,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,933,000 after acquiring an additional 171,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,894,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,995 shares of company stock worth $25,116,338. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.63 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

