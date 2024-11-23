WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:QSIG)

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QSIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QSIG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719. WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57.

