AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

AU opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

