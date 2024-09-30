Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $880.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $780.00 to $880.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2025 earnings at $17.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $873.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $881.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $885.62 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $870.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $817.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

