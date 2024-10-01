Insider Buying: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Buys C$17,100.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,100.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Songlin Ye acquired 600 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Songlin Ye bought 3,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total value of C$48,640.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$18,300.00.

Shares of CVE BQE opened at C$58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. BQE Water Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.50 and a 12 month high of C$69.00. The company has a market cap of C$74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.57.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$4.10 million. BQE Water had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

