EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $42.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.18.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,387,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,452,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,834,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,178,000 after acquiring an additional 966,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

