Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $145.17

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $87.02 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $516.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.