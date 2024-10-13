Ribbon Finance Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 1% against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $40.92 million and $196,358.46 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,207,269 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance (RBN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ribbon Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,658,950.90096228 in circulation. The last known price of Ribbon Finance is 0.33946482 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $196,537.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ribbon.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

