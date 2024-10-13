Scroll (SCR) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Scroll (SCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Scroll token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $220.47 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00254369 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.15832765 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,486,948.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

