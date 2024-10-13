Evmos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Evmos has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $194,271.40 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evmos has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos (EVMOS) is a cryptocurrency . Evmos has a current supply of 785,632,037 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Evmos is 0.01730627 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $112,247.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://evmos.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

