Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DENN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Denny's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DENN

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Denny’s has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $329.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 9.9% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1,487.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.