Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SQSP

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,882.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $3,033,354.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,031,070.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,882.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 446,207 shares of company stock worth $20,489,371 in the last 90 days. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $356,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 61.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 551.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.