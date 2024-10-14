SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Short Interest Down 38.0% in September

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at $190,482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after acquiring an additional 380,926 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $62,309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SN. Guggenheim upped their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $107.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

