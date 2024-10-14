Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 20.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) traded down 20.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 1,530,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,864,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Down 34.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.