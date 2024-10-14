Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAYZ opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

