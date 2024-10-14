Morgan Stanley Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $510.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.63 and its 200-day moving average is $469.31.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

