AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLVLY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 32.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

