Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 744,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTMX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTMX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 346,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

