Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 23086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KHNGY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.