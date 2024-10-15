SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 694,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 287,322 shares.The stock last traded at $105.96 and had previously closed at $104.34.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $721,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.