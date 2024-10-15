Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 15878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

