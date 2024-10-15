Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.08 and last traded at $104.34. 1,433,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,597,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.45.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

