Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPHW remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

