Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RVPHW remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.74.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reviva Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.