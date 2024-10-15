Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 241,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,851. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $521.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 51.3% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

