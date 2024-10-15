Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Drops By 18.6%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 263.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RMBI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 10,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,976. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $141.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

