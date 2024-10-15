First Pacific Financial Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

