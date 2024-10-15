First Pacific Financial Acquires Shares of 14,658 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. First Pacific Financial owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DMXF traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.98. 15,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $755.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

