Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $34,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 266,917 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,969 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.