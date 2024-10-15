First Pacific Financial Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.05. 175,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,629. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $134.34. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

