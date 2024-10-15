First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.36% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 766,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,808. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

