Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 4,925 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

