China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,122,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 13,474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75,613.0 days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHFFF remained flat at $0.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

China Everbright Environment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

See Also

