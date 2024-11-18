Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,734,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 2,490,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of C$8.51 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

