Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 31,008 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $46.40.
Central Securities Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50.
Central Securities Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
