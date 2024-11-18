Velas Price Up 101.3% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 101.3% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $44.93 million and approximately $827,090.93 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00038982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,655,112,824 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

