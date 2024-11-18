Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 899,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average of $189.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $203.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.