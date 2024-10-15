Iain Logan Sells 5,064 Shares of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Iain Logan sold 5,064 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £5,266.56 ($6,877.20).

Iain Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Iain Logan purchased 5,064 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,215.92 ($6,811.07).

SPR stock opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Springfield Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.45.

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

