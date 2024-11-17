Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.04%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

