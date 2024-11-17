Sime Armoyan Buys 90,300 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$463,672.44.

On Monday, September 16th, Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$1,839,000.00.

GUD stock opened at C$5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of C$525.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.73. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.07 and a 12-month high of C$6.23.

GUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

